Title-chasing Doncaster Rovers aiming to finish on a high

Not letting the League Two title slip through their fingers is one thing.

But Darren Ferguson has also again stressed the importance of Doncaster Rovers, like they did last year, taking some positive momentum into next season.

Rovers host play-off chasing Exeter City tomorrow knowing that, depending on results elsewhere, victory could seal the title. Doncaster, however, have not won in their last three games, since clinching promotion.

And after going 22 league matches without defeat at the Keepmoat Stadium they have also suffered recent home losses to Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool.

“We’ve had two defeats here now,” said Ferguson.

“We went such a long way towards going a whole season without getting beat here.

“I think we’ve been unfortunate in both games we’ve lost at home but we have lost them, that’s a fact.

“We certainly don’t want to be going into next season on this form.

“If we lose on Saturday, that’s three defeats on the bounce. You don’t want to go into next season like that.

“It’s an important game for us, first and foremost for winning the league if we can, or helping us do that - and getting that bit of momentum for next season.”

Exeter sit fifth in the table, with a three-point cushion to eighth.

Ferguson said: “They’re a good team. They’ve got some really good individuals, some really good young players. Paul [Tisdale] has done another really good job there.

“Regardless of whether we beat them, which I think we will, I still think they’ll get in the play-offs. “It’ll be a tough game. They gave us a tough game down there and I think we were fortunate to win it 3-1.”