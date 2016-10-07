Time for Doncaster Rovers to put their foot down - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson has urged his Doncaster Rovers side ‘to put their foot down’ in the race for promotion.

Rovers have wasted no time hitting second place in League Two despite several injury setbacks and not yet fully getting into their stride.

Ferguson wants to see improvement week-on-week and there will be no resting on any laurels at Rovers.

And ahead of tomorrow’s visit of Barnet to the Keepmoat Stadium, the first of three very winnable home games this month, Ferguson said it was time for his men to accelerate their progress.

“It’s all about us,” said Ferguson.

“We’ve got to get consistency and I want improvement.

“I wouldn’t be satisfied with where we are at at the moment and I said that to the players in a meeting this morning.

“I want to see them getting better and better and continuing to improve.

“It’s a definitely a case of putting the foot down now. That’s what we are looking to do.”

He added: “I’ll always say the same thing, I’ve got to make sure the players keep on improving, both in training and in their performances.

“But one thing that I will say is that the whole lot of them are giving me absolutely everything.

“Everyone can see that.”

Under the stewardship of Martin Allen now for a fourth time, Rovers will know exactly what to expect from 18th placed Barnet tomorrow.

“They’re well organised and hard-working. Martin’s teams have always been like that,” said Ferguson.

“He’s an experienced manager and I’ve got a lot of resect for him and his teams.

“We’ll have to match that side of things and they’ve got a clear danger in the boy [John] Akinde, who is a good player at this level.

“I think they’ll come and have a go at us.

“They’ll try and get in our faces and make life difficult.

“We’ve got to move the ball quickly, make sure we play at a tempo and do a lot of the things I think we’ve been doing.”