RATINGS: Our verdict on Doncaster Rovers players’ performances at Morecambe

The Star’s Doncaster Rovers man, Paul Goodwin, assesses the players’ performances in the 5-1 win at Morecambe.
MARKO MAROSI 6
Could have cleared his lines in the build-up to Morecambe’s goal and will be disappointed that Stockton’s shot beat him at his near post.
MATTY BLAIR 8
Performed his defensive duties at right back admirably and scored the best goal of the game.
JOE WRIGHT 6
Calm and composed performance from the youngster, made a few important interventions.
ANDY BUTLER 7
His early goal got Rovers into their stride. Stood up excellently to the hosts’ physicality.
CEDRIC EVINA 6
Seemed quite reserved going forward, concentrated on his job at the other end.
JORDAN HOUGHTON 7
Used the ball intelligently and efficiently. Quietly went about his business in a confident manner.
HARRY MIDDLETON 7
Grabbed his opportunity with both hands with a very mature display and two assists.
TOMMY ROWE 7
Gave the side really good balance and energy in midfield.
JAMES COPPINGER 8
Showed composure and creativity on the ball throughout. Set up Marquis’s second and capped his big day with a fine goal.
JOHN MARQUIS 8
Yet another display full of endeavour and selflessness. Johnny-on-the-spot for both of his goals.
ANDY WILLIAMS 7
An intelligent performance. Caused problems by running at the Morecambe back four.
SUBS USED
RICCARDO CALDER 7
Looked very good on the right of the diamond, cutting in on his left.
ALFIE BEESTIN 5
Memorable moment for him as he replaced Coppinger to make Football League debut.
LIAM MANDEVILLE 5
A late replacement for Williams, too late to make an impact.
MORECAMBE
Barry Roche 6, Liam Wakefield 6 (Lee Molyneux 62, 6), Alex Kenyon 5, Ryan Edwards 5, Tom Barkhuizen 7, Kevin Ellison 6, Luke Conlan 6 (James Jennings 62, 6), Alex Whitmore 5, Michael Rose 6, Jack Dunn 5 (Ntumba Massanka 79, 5), Cole Stockton 7. Subs not used: Danijel Nizic, Aaron McGowan, Paul Mullin, Andrew Fleming.
REFEREE
OLLIE YATES 7
ATTENDANCE
1,791 (653 away)