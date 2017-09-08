Preview: Northampton Town v Doncaster Rovers - Hasselbaink’s arrival sends Fergie back to the drawing board

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s arrival has turned Northampton Town into an unknown prospect, according to Darren Ferguson.

Rovers head to Sixfields on Saturday for what will be Hasselbaink’s first game in charge after replacing Justin Edinburgh, who was sacked late last month.

And the appointment of the Dutchman on Monday sent Ferguson back to the drawing board with his preparations for the weekend’s trip.

“The one thing you’d say now is there will be different ideas, fresh ideas,” Ferguson told the Free Press. “It’s a bit of a difficult one to gauge.

“You have to look at two things now. You look at the games they’ve played but you would think there would be changes in terms of formation. I now have to also look at how Jimmy has played in the past because generally managers stick to what they’ve done.

“It’ll be a combination.

“The main thing for us is concentrating on what we do.

“I think it’s an important one for us because we need to get back to winning ways.”

Rovers are winless in three in the league but in more desperate need of the points are Saturday’s rock bottom hosts who have yet to get off the mark this season.

While the Cobblers are at a low ebb heading into the weekend, Ferguson expects them to be a team transformed this weekend.

He said: “I would expect it to be buzzing on Saturday.

“I would imagine Jimmy is a popular choice for them.

“I think it’s a good appointment of a man who has been successful in the league.

“He left Burton top of League One and he’s done very well.

“It was a shame to see Justin go so early in the season. It always is for a manager to go.”

While he does not know exactly what to expect from Northampton, Ferguson says Rovers will prepare for plenty of eventualities.

He said: “On Thursday we’ll probably set them up against two or three formations and what we need to do with and without the ball.

“I can’t go on about the opposition because we could prepare one thing and they do another.

“We just have to touch on the more important things.

“It’s a slightly different week where it’s not as simple as normal when you know what the opposition do.”

TEAM NEWS

After a good display against Peterborough, Darren Ferguson might be tempted to name an unchanged line-up at Sixfields.

Jordan Houghton, who played 90 minutes for the reserves on Tuesday, is pushing for a start.

Probable (3-5-2): Lawlor; Wright, Butler, Garratt; Blair, Whiteman, Mason, Coppinger, Rowe; May, Marquis.

MEMORY MATCH

Northampton 2 Rovers 0, September 7, 2007

Town ran out winners with goals from Ryan Gilligan and Andy Kirk the last time these sides met in Northampton.

FORM GUIDE

Northampton prop up League One following four straight defeats.

Their only win this season has come via a penalty shoot-out against Cambridge United in the Checkatrade Trophy.

MATCH ODDS

Northampton 19/10 Draw 12/5 Rovers 7/5

BUCKY’S CHARITY BET

Rovers to win and both teams to score