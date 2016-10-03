Pompey win showed how good we are, says Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson believes the magnificent win over Portsmouth has delivered a timely reminder to Doncaster Rovers that they are a strong team in League Two.

And the Rovers boss says it is worth remembering what his side have managed to achieve in spite of their horrendous injury situation.

Goals from John Marquis and Andy Williams sent then on their way to a 2-1 triumph at Fratton Park before a superb defensive performance shut out Portsmouth and moved Rovers up to second in League Two.

Not concerned with how promotion rivals will view the result, Ferguson believes the message from the game will be more valuable for his players.

“Sometimes we need to remember that we’re quite a good team ourselves,” he said. “I think that’s important.

“I think it maybe sends a message to my players, which is the important thing.

“I’m not one for sending messages to the division.

“If anyone looked at the fixture they’d have thought it would have been a good game with goals and it turned out that way. There could have been a lot more goals.

“I don’t think people will be overly surprised we won and they wouldn’t if Portsmouth had have won.

“It’s about winning games and we’ve won against a good team, a team that will be up there.

“They’ve got a good manager and some very good players so I’d be surprised if they weren’t.

“But to come here and get a win is vital. Now we’ve played Portsmouth and Luton away.”

Rovers welcomed back Niall Mason from injury but Frazer Richardson suffered a groin strain that will likely put his Rovers future in doubt with his short term deal set to expire this month.

James Coppinger was withdrawn with a damaged jaw after a clearance struck him in the face while Jordan Houghton left the field hobbling at the end of the game.

Ferguson believes Rovers’ solid start to the season has made people forget about the injuries they have had to deal with, as several players are still sidelined.

He said: “I’ve still got six or seven players injured. I think people are now forgetting that.

“I think the lads that have played week in, week out deserve an enormous amount of credit because I don’t know of any of the other teams in our league that have had as many injuries as we’ve had.

“We’ve managed to cope.”