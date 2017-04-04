Plymouth boss: ‘The title race is over’

Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams thinks the League Two title race is over.

Doncaster Rovers went six points clear of the second-placed Pilgrims, with six games to go, courtesy of their thumping 5-1 win in an early kick off at Grimsby Town on Saturday.

Plymouth had the chance to close that gap to three points later in the day but fluffed their lines at home to Accrington Stanley and lost 1-0.

And afterwards Adams conceded defeat to Doncaster in the race for the title.

“We are out of the title race, six points behind Doncaster and they have got a better goal difference,” said Adams.

“That’s out of the question now.

“We have got to try to gain automatic promotion, but we will have to play a lot better than we did today.”

He added: “It’s a wake-up call for everybody at the football club. It’s not just the players.

“We hear all the plaudits around the place.

“We have still got a job to do – we have still got 18 points to play for.”

A week previously Plymouth became the first team to beat Doncaster in a league game at the Keepmoat Stadium in almost a year thanks to Sonny Bradley’s second half header.

But Jordan Clark’s goal earned Accrington the points on Saturday and consigned Plymouth to a fourth home defeat from their last six games at Home Park.

Rovers can wrap up promotion with victory at home to Mansfield Town this Saturday, while Plymouth travel to Crawley Town.

The Pilgrims then face a trip to third-placed Portsmouth on Easter Friday, while Rovers go to Colchester.