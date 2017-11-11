Player ratings: Who impressed in derby day draw between Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United?

The Star’s Paul Goodwin rates the individual performances in today’s 1-1 draw between Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

Found himself at the centre of the game’s big talking point when he gratefully grabbed onto Wood’s header. Dealt well with the aerial stuff.

JOE WRIGHT 7

Defended impressively and showed a real composure on the ball. His distribution was excellent at times.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Stood up to the physicality of Moore and marshalled Rovers’ back three to good effect.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 7

Continues to impress upon his return to the side. A calm and composed presence at the back.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Grew into the game and gave Rovers a useful outlet down the right in the second half before being removed for Alcock.

RODNEY KONGOLO 7

Excellent performance. Played a key part in the goal and appears to be growing in stature and confidence the more he plays.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 8

Showed good vision with his passing and threw himself into several important blocks during the closing stages. Back to his best.

HARRY TOFFOLO 6

Not as influential or convincing as in recent games but did not let anyone down in the left wing back role.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Tried his best to find space in between the thirds but was marshalled fairly well by Rotherham’s defensive players.

TOMMY ROWE 6

Like Coppinger, struggled to find space in the final third as a result of the Millers’ defensive organisation.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Harried and pressed the opposition like the John Marquis of last season. Restricted to one decent effort from distance.

SUBS USED

CRAIG ALCOCK N/A

Replaced Blair late on. Blocked Moore’s first attempt in the build-up to the goal but unable to prevent the equaliser.

LIAM MANDEVILLE N/A

Came on for Coppinger on 86 minutes - too late for him to make any notable mark on the game.

SUBS NOT USED

Marko Marosi, Ben Whiteman, Alfie Beestin, Tyler Garratt, Andy Williams.