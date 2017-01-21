Player ratings: Our verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ win over Crewe

The Star’s Paul Goodwin delivers his verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ 3-1 win over Crewe.

IAN LAWLOR 8

Made a very impressive home debut, pulling off three brilliant first half saves. Looks like an excellent addition to the squad.

MATTY BLAIR 6

Always gives the side good width when operating from right back. Hobbled off in the second half but it’s nothing serious.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 6

Had less time and space than normal to get the ball down and play. Went about his defensive duties in a calm fashion.

ANDY BUTLER 6

Had his work cut out at times up against Bowery and the lively Dagnall but stood up to the challenge.

NIALL MASON 7

Atoned for his error at Barnet with a classy, confident display. Delivered a lovely cross that led to the third goal.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 6

Went about his business in typically understated fashion. Kept things simple.

CONOR GRANT 7

Scored his first ever professional goal with his right foot and put one on a plate for Marquis with his left.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Always looks capable of unlocking a defence at this level. Nice assist for Grant, and in the right place at the right time to score himself.

JAMES COPPINGER 8

Another masterclass from the Rovers veteran. A joy to watch.

JOHN MARQUIS 8

Deserved his goal for yet another tireless performance. Very good with his back to goal.

ANDY WILLIAMS 7

Not his day. Missed a couple of gilt-edged chances and hit the bar - but otherwise worked hard and also intelligently for the team.

Subs used

CRAIG ALCOCK 6

Replaced Blair for the final half hour and did not put a foot wrong at right back.

Subs not used

Ross Etheridge, Joe Wright, Harry Middleton, Paul Keegan, Will Longbottom, Alfie May.

CREWE

Ben Garratt 7, Oliver Turton 6, Zoumana Bakayogo 6 (Ben Nugent 71, 5), George Ray 6, John Guthrie 6, Charlie Kirk 6 (Alex Kiwomya 69, 5), George Cooper 6 (Ryan Wintle 81, 5), Danny Hollands 6, James Jones 6, Jordan Bowery 5, Charlie Dagnall 7. Subs not used: Lowe, Ng, Richards, Udoh.

REFEREE

ANDY HAINES 5

ATTENDANCE

5737