Player ratings: Our verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ win over Colchester United

Sports writer Paul Goodwin gives his verdict on the 1-0 win over Colchester United.

MARKO MAROSI 8

Made one vital save from Porter just before the goal, and an even better stop to keep out Szmodics one-on-one in the second half. Looks full of confidence at the moment.

NIALL MASON 7

Hardly put a foot wrong defensively. Could make the right back position his own with more performances like this.

JOE WRIGHT 6

Darren Ferguson felt the young defender had a tough time but he didn’t appear to do too much wrong.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Again won plenty of headers and marshalled the back four excellently. Solid display. Mr Reliable.

CEDRIC EVINA 5

Wasteful when he got forward in the first half, improved after the break. Exposed a few times defensively.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 5

Kept the ball okay enough, but was unable to stamp any authority on the midfield battle.

MATTY BLAIR 5

Provided a bit of attacking spark during the first period but faded out of the game. Final ball let him down.

TOMMY ROWE 6

Took his goal really nicely before being forced off before the hour mark with a calf problem.

JAMES COPPINGER 6

Showed more composure on the ball than his midfield colleagues and worked very hard off the ball too. Unlike recent games, played the full 90 minutes.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 5

Worked hard and held onto the ball well at times - but needs to offer more of a goal threat to stay in the team.

JOHN MARQUIS 6

Brilliant dummy to set up Rowe’s goal. But a terrible second half miss when he ran clear - which on another day might’ve been costly.

SUBS USED

RICCARDO CALDER 5

Gave away possession far too easily too many times, putting his teammates under unnecessary pressure.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 6

Came on for Wright to add a bit more know-how and experience. Helped Rovers see out the game.

HARRY MIDDLETON 5

Added fresh legs in midfield but struggled to add some much-needed composure to Rovers’ game.

SUBS NOT USED

Ross Etheridge, Tyler Garratt, Alfie Beestin, Will Longbottom

COLCHESTER

Sam Walker 6, Richard Brindley 7, Luke Prosser 6, Tom Eastman 6, Alex Wynter 6, Craig Slater 7, Sammie Szmodics 6, Kurtis Guthrie 6 (Macauley Bonne 66, 6), Kane Vincent-Young 5 (Sembie-Ferris 56, 6), Drey Wright 7, Chris Porter 5 (Johnstone 64, 6). Subs not used: Lloyd Doyley, Cameron James, Glen Kamara, James Bransgrove.

REFEREE

Seb STOCKSBRIDGE 6

ATTENDANCE

5,007 (225 away)