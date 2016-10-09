Player ratings: How Doncaster Rovers’ players rated in win over Barnet

Sports writer Paul Goodwin gives his verdict on Doncaster Rovers’ 3-2 win over Barnet.

MARKO MAROSI 7

Hardly callled upon before the break, but produced two excellent saves in the second half. Could do little to prevent the goals.

NIALL MASON 6

Slotted in nicely at right back and got forward to decent effect at times.

JOE WRIGHT 6

Stood up to an almighty physical test and read the game well on occasions. Not as dominating as Butler though.

ANDY BUTLER 8

Took responsibility and dealt with a large percentage of Muggleton’s throws. Relished the physical battle with Akinde.

CEDRIC EVINA 6

Found plenty of space on the left in the first half and got forward very well. His final ball let him down a few times though.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 7

Made Rovers tick during their dominant opening to the game but saw less of the ball as the game wore on.

MATTY BLAIR 9

All-action display including a well-taken goal and a brilliant assist for Williams’ winner. His excellent cross also led to Coppinger’s goal.

TOMMY ROWE 6

Growing into his role on the left of the diamond and showed plenty of endeavour. Faded after the break.

JAMES COPPINGER 7

Found some useful pockets of space during the early exchanges before scoring a sensational volley.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 7

Did not let anyone down as a replacement for John Marquis. Worked hard, linked play well at times, and provided the assist for Blair’s goal.

ANDY WILLIAMS 7

Another hard-working display. Wasted a decent opening in both halves but made amends with his smart movement and finish for the winning goal. Harshly booked for diving.

SUBS USED

MATHIEU BAUDRY 6

Reinforced Rovers’ back-line in a shift to 5-3-2 but it was his efficient use of the ball that really caught the eye.

RICCARDO CALDER 5

Brought on to freshen things up in midfield as a replacement for Coppinger.Struggled to really make an impact.

HARRY MIDDLETON 5

An 85th minute sub for Houghton. Not enough time for him to really get up to speed with the game.

SUBS NOT USED

Ross Etheridge, Tyler Garratt, Alfie Beestin, Will Longbottom

BARNET

Josh Vickers 6, Mauro Vilhete 6, Bondz N’Gala 5, Michael Nelson 6, Bira Dembele 6, Sam Muggleton 6, Ryan Watson 5, Sam Togwell 5 (Alex Nicholls 78, 6), Jamal Campbell-Ryce 6 (Gambin 74,6), John Akinde 6, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro 6 (Justin Amaluzor 57, 6). Subs not used: Jamie Stephens, Alie Sesay, Jack Taylor, Joe Payne.

REFEREE

TREVOR KETTLE 4

ATTENDANCE

4,861 (198 away)