Player ratings from Doncaster Rovers v Newport County

The Star’s Rovers man, Paul Goodwin, delivers his verdict

MARKO MAROSI 7

Almost caught out in the build-up to Parkin’s open goal chance, but made a good save to deny Healey and commanded his area well.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Another good display at right-back. Got forward to good effect in the first half, defended competently.

JOE WRIGHT 6

Stayed composed and helped to shackle Parkin. Good clearance off the line from Healey late on.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Involved in a huge physical battle with Parkin - and held his own. Led by example at the back.

CEDRIC EVINA 6

Had his hands full dealing with the speedy Grego-Cox, which prevented him getting forward.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 7

When it got scrappy the on-loan midfielder kept a cool head in possession

HARRY MIDDLETON 7

Involved in a lot of Rovers’ best moves before the break. Replaced by Calder.

TOMMY ROWE 7

Got through plenty of work and showed great composure to tee up Williams for his goal.

JAMES COPPINGER 7

Another busy performance from the man of the moment. His free-kick was out of the top drawer.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Pestered the life out of Newport’s defence. Had two penalty shouts - the first one was a stone-waller.

ANDY WILLIAMS 7

Chased everything down, linked play nicely at times and took his goal very well.

SUBS USED

RICCARDO CALDER 6

Tried hard but did not have the same impact from the bench as in recent matches.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 5

Got stuck in and tried to make things happen.

WILL LONGBOTTOM

Came on too late to make any sort of impression.

NEWPORT

Joe Day 6, Jamie Turley 6, Darren Jones 5, Scott Bennett 7, Dan Butler 6,Reece Grego-Cox 7, Mark Randall 6,Ben Tozer 6, Sean Rigg 6 (Rhys Healey 65, 6), Joss Labadie 5 (Jack Compton 24,6), Jon Parkin 6 (Marlon Jackson 65, 6). Subs not used: Bittner, Bignot, Green, Cameron.

REFEREE: DAVID WEBB 5.

ATTENDANCE: 5,254 (266 away).