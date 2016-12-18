Player ratings: Doncaster Rovers 1 Grimsby Town 0

The Star’s Paul Goodwin gives his verdict on Rovers’ 1-0 win against Grimsby Town.

MARKO MAROSI 6

Alert when he needed to be - but rarely tested by the visitors.

MATTY BLAIR 7

Filled in admirably for Craig Alcock at right back. Defended well and attacked the by-line when he got the chance.

MATHIEU BAUDRY 7

Made one risky first half tackle in the box but otherwise defensively sound. Developing decent partnership with Butler.

ANDY BUTLER 7

Looked determined to make up for his mistake at Plymouth and marshalled the back-line impressively.

NIALL MASON 7

Comfortable on the ball and showcased some good passing. He’s made the left back spot his own.

JORDAN HOUGHTON 8

Brilliantly went about his business in typically understated fashion. Cool and composed.

HARRY MIDDLETON 6

Wanted a bit too much time on the ball at times.

TOMMY ROWE 8

The best player on the pitch. Showed off some excellent close control and made things happen in and around the box.

LIAM MANDEVILLE 8

Playing with a swagger. Confidence personified. Brilliant free kick made it seven goals in nine games.

ANDY WILLIAMS 6

Continued his re-integration into the team with a hard-working 70 minutes. Starved of chances though.

JOHN MARQUIS 7

Might have done better with a couple of half chances but gave his all for the cause.

SUBS USED

RICCARDO CALDER 5

Brought on for Williams to bolster the midfield and did a good job, put himself about.

JOE WRIGHT 5

Came on for Middleton late on to add extra height at the back. Won a few headers.

SUBS NOT USED

Louis Jones, Paul Keegan, Tyler Garratt, Alfie Beestin, Will Longbottom.

GRIMSBY TOWN

James McKeown 6, Zak Mills 6, Danny Andrew 7, Danny Collins 6, Shaun Pearson 6 (Dan Jones 83, 5), James Berrett 6, Luke Summerfield 6, Brandon Comley 6, Tom Bolarinwa 7, Kayden Jackson 6 (Shaun Tuton 77, 5), Scott Vernon 6. Subs not used: Ben Davies, Josh Gowling, Ashley Chambers, Craig Disley, Dean Henderson.

REFEREE

RICHARD CLARK 6

ATTENDANCE

10,084