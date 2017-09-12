MATCHDAY LIVE BLOG: Rochdale v Doncaster Rovers - as it happens

Rovers head across the Pennines looking to get back to winning ways - and you can follow it all right here.
Winless Rochdale host Darren Ferguson's side tonight. REFRESH regularly for the latest updates
Rovers head across the Pennines looking to get back to winning ways - and you can follow it all right here.
Winless Rochdale host Darren Ferguson's side tonight. REFRESH regularly for the latest updates
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.