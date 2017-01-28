Match report: Yeovil Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 3

Rovers extended their advantage in the automatic promotion places after strolling to a fifth consecutive triumph with victory over Yeovil Town.

Mathieu Baudry grabbed his first goal for the club before John Marquis added his 16th and 17th goals of the season, to move his recent personal tally to six from four games.

It could hardly have been easier for Rovers - scoring three goals for the fourth consecutive game - who looked several classes above their struggling hosts.

They were in cruise control during a dominant first half and saw out the second in comfort, helping them move 16 points clear of fourth spot in League Two.

Darren Ferguson understandably kept faith with the side that started in the win over Crewe Alexandra the previous week, Matty Blair shaking off a knock to take his place at right back while Liam Mandeville returned on the bench for the first time since New Year's Eve.

Rovers were able to find plenty of space in the Yeovil half from the off and should have been ahead in the ninth minute.

A ball rolled through to Tommy Rowe on the left corner of the box. While his shot was wayward, it cannoned off Yeovil defender Darren Ward and straight into the arms of keeper Artur Krysiak.

Rovers were a little guilty of rushing their play in the early stages but soon settled into a more considered approach.

They were aided by a strategy from the hosts to get as many men back into the box as quickly as possible when they lost the ball, leaving acres of space in the middle of the park.

A truly sublime through ball from Rowe created a chance for Andy Williams, who attempted to clip a shot over Krysiak but struggled to get enough elevation.

Rovers were inches away from taking the lead after 25 minutes.

Williams held the ball up superbly following a rapid breakaway and fed in Coppinger who smashed a first time effort off the post from 25 yards.

Yeovil brought an expected direct approach with early balls forward. While this created a few issues around the box, there was little to trouble Rovers keeper Ian Lawlor.

The same could not be said at the other end and Rovers did take the lead on 31 minutes.

Grant curled in a free kick with Baudry getting in ahead of his man to side-foot home from eight yards.

And the advantage was doubled four minutes later.

Coppinger robbed the ball on half way and sprinted forward before feeding in Marquis who slammed home low into the far corner.

Rovers continued to break with speed and it could have been three before the break. Williams raced onto a flick-on from Marquis but could not turn the ball past Krysiak.

And Marquis drilled wide from 20 yards after latching onto a miskick from the Yeovil keeper.

Yeovil emerged for the second half with a little more viguour but struggled to create chances.

While they saw less of the ball than they did in the first half, Rovers still looked the more likely to score.

Williams weaved on the edge of the box to keep a chance alive, turned and swept a wonderful curling effort which drew a superb fingertip save from Krysiak.

And Williams was further frustrated moments later when he smashed Marquis' lay-off on goal only for the Yeovil keeper to palm the ball away.

Yeovil produced their best chance to get off the mark just after the hour mark.

Kevin Dawson's cross was headed by the towering Tom Eaves with the ball coming back off the post and straight into Lawlor's grasp.

Rovers should have had a third soon after. Coppinger had the freedom of Huish Park when he brought down a high ball in the box only to hook his shot wide.

Yeovil found their first shot on target on 80 minutes, drawing an excellent save from Lawlor.

Substitute Ben Whitfield went for goal with a free kick from the left but Lawlor clawed the ball away from his top corner.

And Rovers struck with real ruthlessness mere seconds later as Marquis grabbed a quite sensational inidividual goal.

Picking the ball up on half way, he weaved into the box and danced around several challenges before slotting past Krysiak from ten yards.

The game was done, but had been as a contest for some time.

Yeovil: Krysiak, Shephard, Ward, Lacey, Smith, Dawson, Dolan, Butcher (Whitfield 46), Zoko, Sowunmi (Harrison 57), Eaves. Subs not used: Maddison, Mugabi, Goodship, Bassett, James.

Rovers: Lawlor, Blair (Alcock 74), Baudry, Butler, Mason, Houghton, Grant, Rowe, Coppinger (Middleton 74), Marquis, Williams. Subs not used: Etheridge, Wright, Keegan, Longbottom, Mandeville.

Referee: Lee Swaby (Devon)

Attendance: 3,627 (332 away)