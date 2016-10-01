Match report: Portsmouth 1 Doncaster Rovers 2

Rovers showed incredible resolve under tremendous pressure to hold on for a superb win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

Goals from John Marquis and Andy Williams gave Rovers the advantage before Carl Baker reduced the deficit for the hosts before the break.

Portsmouth piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser but met a resolute Rovers defence that refused to give an inch.

It was an effort that deserved to reap rewards with bodies thrown in front of shots and heads stuck in dangerous players to ensure Pompey did not breach them again.

Ferguson made one change from the side that drew against Carlisle United in midweek with Frazer Richardson restored to right back and Riccardo Calder dropping to the bench.

Full back Enda Stevens was the only starter of Portsmouth's ex-Rovers contingent with Curtis Main, Kyle Bennett and Milan Lalkovic all on the bench.

More to follow