Match report: Fleetwood Town 0 Doncaster Rovers 0

Rovers battled out a hard fought goalless draw in a tight clash at Fleetwood Town to stretch their unbeaten run to five matches.

There was very little between the two good footballing sides at Highbury with only fleeting moments of threat from each team.

Both sides did have good opportunities to break the deadlock - with Rovers arguably producing the better - but the draw was undoubtedly a fair result.

Darren Ferguson opted for the same team that drew with Rotherham United the previous weekend.

It was a difficult battle from the start, with both sides desperate to bring the ball down with play but neither afforded the space to do so.

The hosts got into their groove the earlier and looked to find wing back Wes Burns, who certainly got the better of opposite number Harry Toffolo.

Burns' delivery of crosses was excellent and threatening but Rovers defended balls into the box very well to ensure there was little threat to Ian Lawlor's goal.

Kyle Dempsey tested Lawlor at his near post after cutting inside from the right.

It took some time for Rovers to truly settle and Harry Toffolo was millimetres away from giving them the lead 15 minutes in as he narrowly failed to connect with a brilliantly testing cross from Matty Blair.

Devante Cole was a big target for the hosts but struggled to turn the ball on goal.

Rovers almost gifted Fleetwood the opener on the half hour. Lawlor sent short a simple pass to Andy Butler, allowing Cole to nip in. However Butler recovered quickly and blasted the ball off the striker.

At the other end, James Coppinger blasted straight at keeper Alex Cairns from the corner of the box after breaking clear.

The second half was very similar to the first with both sides cancelling each other out, though play reached the final thirds on many more occasions.

Quality from the two teams in these positions continued to let them down however.

Rodney Jongolo threatened the back post with a cross-cum-shot from the edge of the box early in the half.

And at the other end Billy Cargill fired narrowly over with a piledriver from 35 yards.

The hosts really should have been ahead however from a break from a corner. Jordy Hiwula carried the ball out of his half, putting Fleetwood in three against two. He slid in a fine pass for fellow striker Cole who tried to place a shot around Lawlor, but the keeper saved well and scrambled to recover to claim the loose ball.

Rovers were presented with a similar chance when Marquis ran onto a cleared corner only for his market to recover well and crowd out his attempted shot.

Marquis did produce a brilliant piece of quality in front of goal when he turned smartly on th edge of the box and smashed a shot which was superbly tipped away by Cairns.

A late challenge from Fleetwood skipper Cain Bolger on Rodney Kongolo sparked a melee, with both Bolger and Mathieu Baudry booked.

Rovers broke rapidly as full time closed in with Kongolo carrying the ball before sliding in substitute Ben Whiteman. The Sheffield United loanee laid off for Kongolo, who spun into the box but could only sned a tame shot which Cairns dealt with well.

And moments later, Marquis did well to keep the ball in on the byline, cut back and drill a high shot which Cairns unconvincingly tipped over.

The game petered out in the final few moments.

FLEETWOOD TOWN: Cairns, Eastham, Bolger, Cargill., Burns, Dempsey, Glendon (Schwabl 82), O'Neill (Sowerby 62), Bell, Hiwula (Hunter 67), Cole. Subs not used: Neal, Pond, Ekpolo, Nadesan.

DONCASTER ROVERS: Lawlor, Wright, Butler, Baudry, Blair, Kongolo, Houghton, Toffolo, Coppinger (Whiteman 82), Marquis, Rowe. Subs not used: Marosi, Mason, Garratt, Ben Khemis, Mandeville, Williams.

Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire)

Attendance: 3,181 (454 away)