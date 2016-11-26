Match report: Doncaster Rovers 3 Leyton Orient 1

Brilliant Rovers shrugged off falling a goal down for a fully deserved win over Leyton Orient.

A pair of penalties from Liam Mandeville - reaching five goals in as many games - put Rovers out of sight after Jordan Houghton cancelled out Callum Kennedy's stunning free kick for Orient.

Rovers dominated from the start, bossing the game as they picked up where they left off against Hartlepool United the previous weekend.

Boss Darren Ferguson understanably kept faith with the same starting XI that performed so well against Hartlepool.

Marko Marosi recovered from the issue of blurred vision which forced him off against Hartlepool to take his place between the sticks.

Rovers started superbly, keeping possession with real patience and composure, working the ball from back to front and forcing Orient onto the back foot.

