Match preview: Yeovil Town v Doncaster Rovers - Rovers aim to continue away day trend

Away form was previously a concern for Doncaster Rovers but not any more.

Defeat at Blackpool in mid-October was Rovers’ fourth away loss in seven league trips out-of-town.

Since then, Darren Ferguson’s side have been beaten just once on the road, winning four and drawing one in that time.

“We’ve lost five away from home which is too many,” Ferguson said.

“Though it’s not too bad now given how many games we’ve played.

“I’m always keen to improve in all ways but certainly with away form because we’d lost too many.

“Our away form has definitely picked up.”

Rovers’ improving game management skills have certainly helped better the away results statistics.

And they will be expected to further improve the tally on Saturday when they head to struggling Yeovil Town.

The Glovers have failed to win in their last seven league matches, though four of the last five have been draws.

Ferguson expects Darren Way’s side to play direct, so insists controlling possession will be key if Rovers are to have a comfortable afternoon in the south west.

He said: “Yeovil are a big, physical team.

“They’ve got Tom Eaves and Omar Sowunmi up front and Francois Zoko off them two.

“They were very direct on Saturday so we’ll have to make sure we keep the ball well.

“It’s not just that. Tackles and shots away from home get the home fans up. It’s a tight ground at Yeovil.

“We want to control the ball and dominate possession.

“Put doubt into the opposition’s head and silence the fans.

“There’s different ways of doing it but managing the game is a big one.”

KEY BATTLE

With Francois Zoko in the hole, Jordan Houghton will be in for a busy afternoon. His performance could hold the key.

MEMORY MATCH

Yeovil 0 Rovers 3 (Aug 9, 2014)

Rovers turned on the style on their last visit to Huish Park on the opening day of the 2014/15 season. Curtis Main, Harry Forrester and Theo Robinson found the net.

FORM GUIDE

Yeovil: LDDLDD

Rovers: WDWWWW

MATCH ODDS

Yeovil 13/5 Draw 5/2 Rovers Evs