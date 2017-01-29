Match Analysis: Doncaster Rovers are three and easy after a Yeovil stroll

FA Cup action may have been taking place elsewhere in the country but Rovers’ clash with Yeovil had the feeling of a typical tie in the historic competition.

You know, the kind of routine fourth round tie where one side several classes above their opposition shows their might with such little fuss.

Rather than a meeting of a giant and a minnow, this was two sides within the same division. Yet there was still a frightening difference in quality as Rovers earned a fifth straight win with more comfort than they could even have asked for.

They cut through their hosts at Huish Park with ease and arguably should have scored more than three. And they controlled the game without the need for much exertion.

There was no advancing in knockout competition. But there was another step taken towards the place in League One which looks ever more inevitable.

A total of 16 points currently cushion Rovers within the automatic promotion places. Even with games in hand taken into account, it cannot be reduced to less than 12.

The bulldozer powering its way to promotion hardly had to get out of second gear in its latest demolition job.

There was a joy in the simplicity of it all for Rovers. The goals came with ridiculous ease, their build-up play was rarely challenged and the defensive work required was meat and drink.

Yeovil’s defensive strategy appeared to be to retreat as many men back into their own box whenever Rovers won possession. Given Rovers’ undoubted midfield quality, it was hardly a wise option and brought with it waves of pressure.

As did sloppiness with the ball from the hosts who gifted possession far too regularly.

There was an inevitability that goals would come, as would all three points.

RUTHLESS BRILLIANCE

A certain degree of patience was needed over the first half hour as Rovers probed for the opening. Tommy Rowe, Andy Williams and James Coppinger all went close - the latter clattering a shot off the post.

But within a four minute spell they had gone in front and taken the game away from Yeovil.

Mathieu Baudry produced the type of deft touch expected from the classy defender to turn Conor Grant’s well-weighted free kick home.

And on 35 minutes, Coppinger robbed the ball on half way and fed in John Marquis who drilled a low effort into the far corner.

More goals should have come after the break but Rovers’ control of possession ensured the two-goal cushion never looked vulnerable.

And Marquis went on to prove everything he touches at the moment turns to goals. A sublime solo effort saw him carry the ball into the box, weave past several challenges and slot into the bottom corner.

No one is more ruthless right now than Marquis who took his recent tally to six goals in four games.

WILLIAMS’ FRUSTRATION

Striker Williams is not the type of footballer to hide any frustration he is feeling. Nor he is the sort of player to be entirely satisfied if the team may be doing the business when he is not.

It is hard not to share in Williams’ frustration as his hunt for a goal continues.

At Yeovil he could hardly have done any more. And but for a superb performance from keeper Artur Krysiak, his own mini-drought would have ended after five matches.

Williams drew a stunning save from Krysiak with a wonderful turn and shot and the Yeovil keeper palmed away another curling effort.

His team mates look equally as desperate for him to grab a goal as they pick him out with every opportunity.

And a big reason for that will be the manner in which Williams plays his game. He may not be scoring the goals at the minute but his workrate is just as key for Rovers.

Do not worry though. The goals will come.