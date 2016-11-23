Marquis: Doncaster Rovers ‘excited’ by forthcoming fixtures

John Marquis says momentum-seeking Doncaster Rovers are ‘excited’ by their forthcoming fixtures.

And he hopes Rovers can go into the festive period riding on the crest of a wave.

Leyton Orient, who have lost 10 of their last 13 games in all competitions, visit the Keepmoat Stadium on Saturday with Rovers aiming to build on back-to-back wins over Exeter City and Hartlepool United.

Rovers then travel to Stevenage before facing League Two leaders Plymouth Argyle and sixth-placed Grimsby Town. Portsmouth, the pre-season bookmakers’ favourites for promotion, also visit Doncaster on January 5.

Marquis said following last weekend’s 2-1 victory over Hartlepool: “That’s back-to-back wins now and we’re looking at the fixtures coming up and we’re excited.

“After Leyton Orient we’ve got Stevenage and then teams who are probably going to be up there come the end of the season.

“We’re looking to hit some good form now before Christmas and take it into those games.

“We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” he added.

“But we’ve got a lot of the big teams still to play at home and our home form has been good.

“We need to just keep winning games at home and picking up points away from home where we can.

“We’re realistic with our aims and our targets. We look at games in small blocks and think about where we can pick up points. Hopefully we can pick them up over the next few games.”

Marquis’s goal against Hartlepool took his tally for the season to ten.