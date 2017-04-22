Loan star Niall Mason closing in on permanent switch to Doncaster Rovers

Loan star Niall Mason has revealed he is close to joining Doncaster Rovers on a permanent basis.

The 20-year-old’s contract at Aston Villa expires this summer and he has been told he is surplus to requirements at Villa Park.

Utility man Mason made his professional debut in the EFL with Doncaster in August and has thus far made 39 appearances in a variety of roles, playing a big part in the club’s promotion from League Two.

“I think we’re quite close to sorting something out,” said Mason, ahead of today’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers.

“I think I’d be silly to turn something down like coming here.

“The manager’s been fantastic and I have a lot to thank him for. He’s given me a chance to play and he’s fantastic to learn off.”

Mason confirmed he had spoken to Villa officials about his future.

“I think Villa would be happy for me to move on,” he said.

And the former Southampton trainee revealed how he is keen to repay the faith shown in him by boss Darren Ferguson.

“That’s another reason why I think me coming here would be great because it obviously gives you a lot of confidence when a manager shows he has faith in you,” he said.

“When a manager shows his faith in you, you just want to repay that and not let him down.”

Meanwhile, Mason insists Rovers are staying calm in the League Two title race despite Plymouth Argyle closing the gap at the top to three points.

“We’re calm and we know what needs to be done, he said. “It’s there for us isn’t it?

“We’ve got the upper hand at the moment so I think we’ve got to go into these last few games nice and confident and positive and get these results.

“We’re only looking at the next game. We’ve done that all season, just concentrated on the next game. When you start looking further along I think that’s when it can start to go wrong.”