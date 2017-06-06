Laurie Sheffield, 78, stars for Doncaster Rovers’ walking football team at Etihad Stadium

It may be almost half a century since he last ran out for the first team but Laurie Sheffield is still playing football for Doncaster Rovers.

The 78-year-old is a regular player for the Retro Rovers walking football team who made a big impression at a tournament in Manchester recently.

The Rovers Over-65s – coached by former Doncaster Rovers Belles keeper Jan Milner – competed at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and reached the final, despite being the first time many of the players had competed alongside each other.

To add further adversity to their cause, their us was held up in traffic which meant there was no time for warm-ups and pre-match preparation before their first game.

In spite of this, they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the first group game before following up with a 3-1 win over Stoke City and a 1-0 triumph over Penistone which confirmed them as group winners.

They beat Circenester 4-0 in the quarter final before a 2-1 win over Grimsby Town booked their place in the final.

Another meeting with Penistone came in the decider but the Barnsley outfit just had the edge, winning a tight game 2-1.

Former Manchester City and England ace Mike Summerbee presented the medals.

Retro Rovers will be back in action in a tournament in Lancashire next week.

Walking football involved five or six-a-side matches played with a heavier futsal ball.

Running, tackling and balls above head height are banned.

Ex-Rovers striker Sheffield has settled into a midfield role since putting his boots back on.