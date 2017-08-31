Jordan Houghton: It’s good to be back!

Jordan Houghton says his relationship with Doncaster Rovers fans was instrumental in his decision to return to the club.

The 21-year-old midfielder was today unveiled as Darren Ferguson’s seventh addition of the summer, joining on loan from Chelsea until January 3.

Houghton’s consistent performances last season, when he was an ever-present in League Two until sustaining a cruciate knee ligament injury against Luton Town in February, made him an instant hit with supporters.

And that bond only got stronger when he was spotted in the away end on more than one occasion during the promotion run-in.

Houghton also watched Rovers lose their unbeaten record this season at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

He said: “There were other clubs interested, but I felt it was right for everyone really to come back here after so much success last season.

“I really enjoyed it. A lot of fans on social media and at games have been good to me, and I felt I wanted to come back and be part of it again.”

Houghton returned from injury earlier this month as a second half substitute for Chelsea Under 23s against Derby County.

He played for an hour against Everton in Premier League 2 on Friday and, after feeling no ill effects, will report for training at Cantley Park today and could even feature for Rovers against Peterborough United this weekend.

He said: “I’m really excited to be back. It has been a long road to recovery, but I have come through it now and feel strong.

“I’ve played a few times for Chelsea’s U23 side and feel very good, I can’t wait to get going.”