John Marquis: ‘I might be putting a bit too much pressure on myself to be the one that makes things happen’

John Marquis is hoping a little bit of history might be about to repeat itself.

This time last season the 25-year-old striker had scored two goals in his first seven games for Doncaster.

He went on to bag 26 in total and become the first Rovers player since Peter Kitchen in 1977 to score 20 league goals in a season for the club.

He again has two goals from seven starts this time around.

But, by his own admission, Marquis’s form so far this season “could have been a little bit better”.

“It’s something I’ve spoken to the manager about, that sometimes I feel like I might be putting a bit too much pressure on myself to be the one that makes things happen,” said Marquis, who had two loan spells with tomorrow’s opponents Northampton Town.

“The manager said to me it might just be a case of going back to basics and not worrying so much about everything being played through me.

“We just play the way we did last year, hopefully I’ll get the chances and when I get the opportunities I back myself to take them.

“It’s not been a terrible start to the season I feel for myself,” he added.

“But it can always improve and I always want to improve.

“This time last season I was probably in a similar position after maybe six or seven games.

“I’m not going to get too down or disheartened about it because there’s a lot of football still to be played.”