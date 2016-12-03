John Marquis: ‘I’m playing some of the best football of my career’

Leading scorer John Marquis says Darren Ferguson is getting the best out of him.

Marquis will lead the line for Doncaster Rovers at Stevenage today having already equalled his previous best goal tally in a season.

And the 24-year-old says that a lot of that is down to his manager.

“I’m playing for a manager that believes in me,” said Marquis, who has started 17 out of 18 league games this term.

“He trusts me and gives me responsibility.

“I feel like I’m playing some of the best football of my career.

“Obviously it helps the way the manager is, and the way that we play - it is quite attacking and quite expansive.

“Maybe we have conceded quite a few goals but we’re the top scorers in the league and touch wood that can continue.

“For a forward I know I’m going to be getting chances and it’s just down to me to take them.

“So far I’ve taken quite a few and I’m looking just to kick on, keep scoring goals and helping the team win.”

Rovers could find themselves in a physical battle at the Lamex Stadium today. And Marquis says it is important they find different ways to win games.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position,” he said reflecting on the season so far.

“To have a game in hand and know if we win this weekend we go top of the league coming up to Christmas is good.

“But there’s still a long way to go. We need to make sure our performances continue to be as good as they have been in the last two games.

“We need to keep winning games, hopefully by playing some good stuff. But if we’ve got to do the ugly side to win games that’s what we’ve got to do.”