John Buckley: That’s one of the best performances from a striker I’ve seen at the Keepmoat for some time

Alfie May delivered one of the best performances I’ve seen from a striker at the Keepmoat Stadium in some time against Hull City.

The kid just does not stop working for the team. He’s like a rat up a drainpipe!

But on Tuesday night he also showed the quality to go with that, holding onto the ball excellently and making intelligent runs time and time again.

The little fella was a joy to watch in that second half and he has unquestionably played himself into the team. I can’t see how Darren Ferguson can leave him out after a performance like that.

It was obviously disappointing not to win against Blackpool given the circumstances but to be fair they’ve scored two brilliant goals.

We really ought to have nine points from nine. But overall you have to be delighted with the start we’ve made to the season.

It’s early days, of course, but for me we look like taking to this league like ducks to water.

There’s a really nice balance to the side - Danny Andrew has helped on that front - and everyone looks like they know their jobs inside out.

It’s important we keep our feet on the ground though. If we don’t, Wimbledon will take full advantage this weekend.

Charity bets: AFC Wimbledon 1 Rovers 2, Grimsby Town 1 Rovers 1