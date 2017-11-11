John Buckley: I’m backing Doncaster Rovers to beat Rotherham United - but it’ll be tight

It’s a massive game on Saturday.

I had brilliant times at Donny as a player and, in fairness, I had some brilliant times at Rotherham too. I got promoted with them twice.

So I’ve still got a lot of affection for them and I get invited to go back there sometimes.

People ask me who I want to win this weekend and, if I’m being totally honest, I want Donny to win!

It is a hard one because I’ve got a lot of friends there. It would probably be easier for me to say I would prefer a draw but I think Donny need the points more than Rotherham do.

I would say Rovers are slight favourites too. We’re in better form.

I’ve spoken to a few people who have been to their games this season and they say they’ve been good.

They bounce everything off the big lad up front, Kieffer Moore.

But that might suit us because we know how good Andy Butler is at heading stuff away.

It’ll be full blooded from the first whistle, that’s for sure.

They’ll bring a very big following so we have to deal with aspect of it and keep them quiet.

I think it’ll be a tight game but it’s one Rovers can edge.

Once again I’m looking at James Coppinger and thinking he could be the difference on the day.

This is the sort of game he will relish, and he’s going into it full of confidence after his brace at Ebbsfleet.

It genuinely worries me about how we are going to replace Copps once he hangs up his boots, he’s such a special player.

The result last weekend was excellent but it could have been very different.

When we went 2-0 down you’re thinking to yourself ‘oh my goodness, here we go’.

But it speaks volumes that they managed to come through that.

We’ve dug in over the last month or so and the results have been better. Another victory this weekend could really get us moving in the right direction.

Charity bet: Rovers 2 Rotherham 1