John Buckley: Doncaster Rovers have what it takes to win League Two

I’m going to put it out there, I think Doncaster Rovers will win League Two this season.

I said as much during the pre-season podcast with the Free Press lads when I was the only one to really stick my neck out. Paul Goodwin and Peter Catt both said play-offs, erring on the side of caution.

But I really do think this will be Rovers’ season and nothing that I’ve seen during the first few weeks of the campaign has changed my mind.

I don’t think there are many teams in this league that will stop Rovers on their day. In my opinion the quality of the opposition so far has not been great.

We might, however, get a slightly better idea of the standard of some of the main promotion contenders over the next few games.

Luton Town, Carlisle United and Portsmouth is a little tricky trio of games. But Rovers are going into them full of confidence and on the back of a cracking little run.

Six wins from seven games has filled everyone with belief and, importantly, got last season’s nightmare completely out of the system.

If we were to remain unbeaten over these next three games that would be another great sign that we are on the right track, but I think Darren Ferguson will probably want more than that, maybe a five or six point return.

The players are making the manager’s job quite easy at the moment in respect of team selection.

Everyone put in an excellent shift against Newport County and the only negative for me was that we didn’t win that game by a bigger margin. I thought we were by far the better team.

The boy John Marquis was outstanding and I really enjoyed watching him wind up the opposition. His tenacity is infectious.

It’s great too that a few of the injured lads are close to returning, but there’s no need to rush anyone back. This team is doing the business at the moment and it’s all about just keeping that momentum going.

This week’s charity bets: Luton 1 Rovers 2, Rovers 3 Carlisle 1