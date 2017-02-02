John Buckley: Doncaster Rovers are really going to take some stopping now

Without wishing to tempt fate, I think the only thing that could potentially stop Doncaster Rovers winning promotion now is an injury pile-up.

We’re right on track to bounce straight back to League One and I don’t think Darren Ferguson could ask for much more from his players right now.

Eleven wins from the last 13 speaks volumes about the quality in the side.

But I suppose one thing always in the back of your mind is what happened this time last year - and how things can change so quickly in football.

This team certainly don’t look like they’re about to take the foot off the pedal though. And the table looks very good, sat 16 points clear of fourth.

The only thing that might harm our chances is if a few key men were suddenly to be sidelined all at once.

Saying that, I do think the squad is good enough to cope - just like it did earlier in the season when we had all those defensive injury problems.

There’s Joe Wright who can come in at centre back.

We’re pretty well covered in the full back and midfield areas.

And then there’s the likelihood of Gary McSheffrey and Aaron Taylor-Sinclair coming back into the fold later this month, giving Darren Ferguson even more options.

It’s all looking good and I expect the feel-good factor to continue on Saturday against Morecambe.

After winning 5-1 down at their place earlier in the season, you’d expect them to come here and get bodies behind the ball first and foremost.

But I just think Rovers will be too good for them, especially in the middle of the park.

Charity bet: Rovers 2 Morecambe 1