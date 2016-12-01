John Buckley: Defensive solidity key to Doncaster Rovers’ away form

Saturday’s game will be a good test of our newfound defensive stability.

I expect Stevenage to be quite direct and they’ll be in confident mood themselves after winning at Portsmouth last weekend.

So our new-look back four can expect a tough afternoon, but I expect them to rise to the challenge.

We played some really good football in the wins against Hartlepool and Leyton Orient - but equally important was the solid look to the team.

That is borne out by the fact we have not conceded from open play in those two games; Pools scored from a penalty and the lad from Orient hit a worldy of a free-kick.

I like the Andy Butler and Mathieu Baudry partnership, they seem to complement each other very well.

Craig Alcock coming back into the team has clearly made a difference. He’s a really steady operator and a good communicator.

And I’ve been impressed with Niall Mason at left back. He’s looked quite comfortable in that position - and I think his versatility has become a real asset for the manager.

After shipping four at Blackpool, and three at Accrington and Luton, we need to give ourselves a better chance away from home and keep things tighter.

This team looks capable of doing exactly that. And at the other end you always fancy us to score.

Charity bets: Stevenage 0 Rovers 1, Rovers 1 Blackpool 1