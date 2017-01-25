John Buckley: Darren Ferguson’s not just built a team but a strong mentality

Darren Ferguson has not just got good players at Doncaster Rovers - he’s built a mentality and he’s got the whole squad buying into it.

The players want the same things as he wants.

And when you get that togetherness it’s absolutely huge.

Ferguson had a big task on his hands following what happened last season but, at the moment, you have to give him, his staff and the players a lot of credit for the way they’ve gone about things.

The mentality of the group looks really strong now.

You can see it in the way that the team sticks to its principles. They did exactly that on Saturday against Crewe and they got their rewards.

I know Crewe had a decent spell just before half time but, for me, Rovers were by far the better team.

It’s hard to be critical of them at the moment. Everyone knows their job, and everyone is at it.

They’re doing everything the manager is looking for.

The midfield diamond, for instance, knows exactly when to go and press and when to stand off. Players know exactly where they need to be and, if someone makes a run there’s people moving around to provide cover.

You can go all the way through the team and sing people’s praises.

John Marquis and Andy Williams have got a good partnership and although Williams missed a few chances on Saturday, he could get eight or nine goals in a month. He keeps getting in.

Mathieu Baudry is my favourite player, he’s so classy on the ball. Jordan Houghton is top drawer. And you have to say the new goalkeeper, Ian Lawlor, really looks the part too.

At right back you’ve also got good options because Matty Blair is very progressive, while Craig Alcock is someone you can play if you need a bit more security.

Everything is very positive at the moment.

Charity bet: Rovers to win at Yeovil and both teams to score