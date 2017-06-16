‘It’s different now’ - Andy Butler on whether Doncaster Rovers have a point to prove back in League One

Club captain Andy Butler is reluctant to say that Doncaster Rovers have a point to prove back in League One.

Because, the centre back says, Rovers are returning to the third tier with a different group of players and a different atmosphere in the changing room.

Doncaster-born Butler was among the survivors left scarred by the club’s abject relegation from League One last year and determined to put it right at the first attempt.

After achieving just that, the 33-year-old has told The Star that Rovers’ revamped squad means there will be no looking back in anger at what happened two seasons ago.

“I think it’s a different group,” he said.

“There’s a different atmosphere to what we’ve come from.

“The gaffer’s recruited well and I’m sure he’ll bring some more in with the same sort of qualities.

“It’s a completely different feel.

“Everyone wants to work for each other this year and I’m sure that’ll be the case next season again and we’ll kick on again.”

Butler made 46 appearances in total last season, playing a prominent role in the club’s promotion from League Two.

“Personally I just want keep doing as I am,” he said.

“I think it was 44 league games I played last season so I’m pleased with that.

“And I’ve stayed pretty injury free which has been good.”

Excluding those players tarnsfer listed, Butler, Marko Marosi, Luke McCullough, James Coppinger and Liam Mandeville are the only survivors of the Paul Dickov era.