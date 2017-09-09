How does Darren Ferguson think Doncaster Rovers have adapted to League One?

Darren Ferguson is satisfied at how quickly Doncaster Rovers have adapted to League One but says there is still plenty of room for improvement.

Rovers travel to bottom side Northampton Town today looking to build on a start which has seen them win one, lose one and draw three.

“I think we’ve adapted very comfortably to League One,” said Ferguson.

“I’ve seen a lot of positives in my team, with a lot of room for improvement.

“It’s the fine details that you need to get right which wins you the games as opposed to drawing them.

“I’ve been generally pleased.

“I’ve seen a lot of the younger boys come through that we might not have expected. [Tyler] Garratt played well last weekend and [Liam] Mandeville has shown up well.

“There’s a bit of an evolution there in terms of the younger boys really pushing the senior players, which is maybe a little earlier than I expected but very pleasing obviously.”

Ferguson is wary of new manager syndrome at Sixfields today, with Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in charge of the Cobblers for the first time.

“There’s certain things we’ve spoken about, like the early part of the game,” he said.

“We don’t want them to get their crowd up and we want to be positive. We have to start with aggression and make sure we get about them.”

Rodney Kongolo returns to the squad following international duty with Holland U20s but Alfie Beestin is likely to miss out after having a scan on a thigh injury.