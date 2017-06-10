How do the bookmakers currently think Doncaster Rovers will fare in League One?

The bookmakers currently believe Doncaster Rovers are heading for a mid-table finish in next season’s League One.

It is early days and Rovers boss Darren Ferguson (pictured) has plenty of transfer business still to sort out ahead of the new season.

But the bookies, at present, think the Scot will have his work cut out when it comes to landing back-to-back promotions.

Sky Bet price Doncaster up as 13/2 for promotion - the same odds as local rivals Rotherham United.

They make Blackburn Rovers 15/8 favourites to win promotion and offer another ten clubs up at a shorter price to Rovers - Wigan (9/4), Portsmouth (3-1), Bradford (100-30), Oxford (7-2), MK Dons (9-2), Bristol Rovers (11/2), Scunthorpe (11/2), Charlton (11/2), Southend (11/2) and Fleetwood (6/1).

Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool, promoted to League One along with Rovers, are 9/1 and 16/1 respectively.

Sky Bet price Rovers as 20/1 to win the League One title and 11/4 to secure a top six finish. Their odds on Rovers suffering relegation straight back to League Two are 11/2.

Rovers have so far signed Niall Mason and Danny Andrew from Aston Villa and Grimsby Town.