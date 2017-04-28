Gavin Strachan: Doncaster Rovers have not lost their focus

Gavin Strachan insists Doncaster Rovers have lost none of their focus since sealing promotion back to League One.

Rovers were promoted with five games to go but have since collected just one point in three games.

Fifth-placed Exeter City are the visitors to the Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow on a day when victory could be enough to seal the league title, depending on results elsewhere.

And while assistant boss Strachan is not reading too much into the three-game win-less streak he says Rovers must re-discover their ruthless streak against the Grecians.

“Sometimes it just can be a case of little things evening themselves up over the course of a season,” he said.

“There’s been games we haven’t deserved to win and we have because of a ruthless streak, which we’ve not quite had [over the last few games].

“I certainly woudn’t put it down to a lack of focus or a lack of effort from the players.

“There’s just been various circumstances over the course of the last three games which have prevented us winning the game.

“It would be a real shame if we couldn’t finish it off because a lot of hard work has gone into trying to achieve that objective,” he added.

“We’re really focused on momentum going into next season as well. We want to keep that winning habit going into next season.

“We’re still in a good position. We’re still in the driving seat so hopefully we can achieve it.”