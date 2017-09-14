Gavin Baldwin: Doncaster Rovers have ‘competitive’ playing budget

Chief executive Gavin Baldwin insisted Rovers have a ‘competitive’ budget when he was put under scrutiny at the latest Meet The Owners event on Monday night.

The topic of playing budgets was put to the panel in light of Darren Ferguson’s previous assertions that the money being spent by League One clubs has considerably increased in recent years.

A member of the gathered audience of supporters was concerned Rovers were being left behind in the race for success in the division.

But Baldwin, without revealing where Rovers’ budget sits in relation to their League One rivals, says they can be competitive this season.

“Basically what we do at the start of the year is myself and Darren will put a proposal to the board,” Baldwin said.

“We research with the Football League where the current playing budgets are so we know where we’re pitching our budgets.

“We go there and say ‘the top two playing budget is this’, ‘the top six is this’.

“We will have discussions with the board about realistic expectations and where the playing budget should sit.

“I’m hesitating because I don’t know whether it’s appropriate to say where our playing budget sits.

“But we feel it gives us a competitive chance in every game we play to do well.

“We are not, in any way, shape or form among the also-rans. No where near.

“We have got a budget where if we play well, then we’ve got a chance of winning any game.

“I’m being slightly tactful because I don’t want to set anyone up to fail and it’s inappropriate.

“But I think we’ve got a very good chance of doing well and being competitive.”

Baldwin and Ferguson were joined on the top table by chairman David Blunt and vice-chairman Andrew Watson.

Overall, it was Ferguson who found himself the figure under most scrutiny from supporters at the Keepmoat.

The Rovers boss was questioned on his selection process, recruitment, tactics, the progression of the team, youth and the make up of the squad among other topics.

The mood of the evening was rather positive in the main with little in the way of criticism.