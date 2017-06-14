Former Doncaster Rovers forward Harry Forrester ‘banished from Rangers training ground’

Former Doncaster Rovers forward Harry Forrester has been banished from the Rangers training ground for two weeks and told there is little point in him returning, according to reports.

The 26-year-old, who left Rovers to join the Scottish giants in the 2016 January transfer window, has been told to find a new club by tough disciplinarian Pedro Caixinha.

Forrester has previously been sent home early from another training session because Caixinha was unhappy with his attitude, say reports.

He has since tweeted “Rumours and reports that I have been suspended are totally false and inaccurate” - but while the club are yet to take formal disciplinary action, reports say he has been told to stay away for two weeks by Caixinha who is said to be keen on transforming the mindset of the dressing room.

Forrester is on a list of nine players, all signed by previous Gers boss Mark Warburton, that has been circulated to lower league clubs in England. He is said to be available on a free transfer.

The former Brentford winger, signed by Paul Dickov in 2013, left Doncaster under something of a cloud after barely featuring under caretaker boss Rob Jones and then Dickov’s successor Darren Ferguson.

He apparently negotiated the cancellation of his contract to join the Ibrox club on an initial six-month deal, before signing a three year deal in the summer of 2016.

Ferguson was critical of the attitude of certain players towards training following his arrival and also described the playing arm of the club as “stale” and “lax”.