Ex-Leyton Orient captain Mathieu Baudry goes under the radar at Doncaster Rovers!

If Mathieu Baudry continues to play like he did against Hartlepool United, he might just get recognised a little more in Doncaster.

For the 28-year-old centre back - who faces his former club Leyton Orient tomorrow - is currently operating under the radar!

“On Sunday I was with John [Marquis] and we went for food,” said Baudry, whose settling in period at Rovers was badly disrupted by an Achilles injury.

“There was a Rovers fan there and he went to John ‘well done yesterday’ - and I was just next to him and I was like all right!

“He didn’t recognise me, and that’s how it’s been. I keep a low profile, it doesn’t really bother me. I just keep on working.

“There’s a lot of football to be played and I want to be a big part of this team. Other people have been doing really well and they’re getting the limelight and it’s fully deserved.

“John’s been really good and I think the fans have really taken to him. He’s become a bit of a fans’ favourite so I’m really happy for him and I hope he continues to score goals.”

Orient are on a run of eight defeats in ten games, which saw Italian Alberto Cavasin sacked on Wednesday.

“They know about me there and I don’t need to impress anyone there,” said former O’s skipper Baudry.

“I’ve left because I wanted to leave, it was my decision. I’ve got a great relationship with the fans and the players. But if I want to impress anyone it’s people from Doncaster Rovers. I want to keep impressing the manager, my teammates and the fans.

“I spent four years there so it’s a big part of my career. I hope they do well and I’m a bit sad about the situation they are currently in. Hopefully their results pick up - after this weekend.”