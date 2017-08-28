Doncaster Rovers: Wimbledon defeat just an off day - but we can’t afford many of them says Ferguson

Darren Ferguson rejected the suggestion that Doncaster Rovers needed the wake-up call delivered with the 2-0 defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Rovers produced a woeful performance at Kingsmeadow to see their unbeaten start to the season ended by a Wimbledon side picking up their first win of the campaign.

“I don’t think we need a wake-up call,” Ferguson told The Star. “I think everyone is fully aware of what the league is all about and they buy into that.

“I think hopefully we just need to really look at it and think it was an off day.

“We cannot have too many of them because the result today will be the same again.”

Ferguson withdrew John Marquis for the final 15 minutes, a move which he said summed up the afternoon from Rovers’ perspective.

He said: “The quality was sadly missing and I have to say there weren’t many that got anywhere near the standard I expect of them, if any.

“There haven’t been many times when I’ve taken John off but I think that sums the day up.

“The quality he normally possesses, just wasn’t there.”

Ferguson confirmed Matty Blair had a suspected concussion after being caught with a stray arm.

Rovers played the final 15 minutes with ten men after Blair was forced off when all three substitutions had been used.

New head physio Joe Sharp begins work at the club today, replacing Alex Dalton who had his final day on Saturday.

Ferguson said: “I said to the players before the game it would have been nice to get a win for Alex on his last day.

“He’s worked for the club for a number of years and with me for nearly two and he’s been very professional.

“That was a shame as well.”