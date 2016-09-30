Doncaster Rovers: Williams relaxed about all-or-nothing away record

Andy Williams is relaxed about Doncaster Rovers’ all-or-nothing away record ahead of this weeekend’s trip to Portsmouth.

And the 30-year-old striker is not losing any sleep about going two games without a win either.

Rovers have won two and lost three on their League Two travels this term. To win promotion they will have to start turning some of those defeats into draws at the least.

But Williams is not stressing about it and says Rovers head to Fratton Park in a positive frame of mind.

“It’s possibly something we need to address,” Williams told The Star.

“But I think if anyone had watched the first 30 minutes against Luton last weekend they could’ve only seen one winner in that game. That’s the way we felt as well, maybe we should’ve put the game to bed.

“We don’t like to look back too far and we like to think about constantly improving as a team. So we’re not stressing about the results away from home.

“We always analyse the last game and look to improve but we’re not looking back at say five games in because you’d like to think you’ve moved on a lot from then.”

Rovers face promotion favourites Portsmouth on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Luton and 2-2 draw with Carlisle United.

“They weren’t the results we wanted but for half an hour at Luton and for the first half and periods of the second half on Tuesday night we were decent,” said Williams.

“There’s still a good mood in the camp and we know we’re capable of a lot more. We’ve been working on some issues that have probably been costing us.

“There’s still a lot of positivity around the place and obviously we’re only a few points off the top.”