Doncaster Rovers will not appeal James Coppinger red card

Doncaster Rovers will not appeal against the red card shown to captain James Coppinger in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle.

Coppinger was given his marching orders after appearing to grab Plymouth goalkeeper Luke McCormick by the throat in the aftermath of Liam Mandeville's last minute penalty miss.

Rovers' skipper had taken exception to McCormick goading Mandeville after his kick hit the post.

Boss Darren Ferguson said today: "There's no point in appealing really because it could cost us money and also there's a possibility the ban could get extended for another game.

"Like I said on Saturday, it wasn't aggressive, it was just a natural reaction to defend a teammate. It's not in Copps' nature.

"Unfortunately, though, the letter of the law about raising your hands is what it is. We have to get on with it and just swallow it really."

Coppinger's three-game ban means he will miss the three remaining matches in 2016 against Grimsby Town, Notts County and Mansfield Town.

"He's been excellent this season. I think he's top in the division for assists and he's got six goals. He's provided that quality in the last third and he's got that bit of class," said Ferguson.

"But there's an opportunity for someone else now to go and fill that position.

"It's a pity because it's the wrong time of the season for it to happen. But we have to get on with it. One thing you would say, he'll be fresh for the second part of the season now."