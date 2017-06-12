Doncaster Rovers will be drawn against big boys in EFL Cup

Doncaster Rovers could be handed in a local derby after being placed in the unseeded pot for the first round of the newly branded Carabao Cup.

Rovers are one of 17 unseeded sides in the northern section of the League Cup, along with League Two sides are those which finished in the lower reaches of League One last season.

Their four South Yorkshire neighbours - Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Rotherham United - have all been seeded, as have local rivals Scunthorpe United.

With Yorkshire sides Leeds United and Bradford City, Rovers have an excellent chance of finding themselves drawn in a derby clash when the draw takes place at 1pm on Friday - a 41 per cent chance to be exact.

Newly relegated Sunderland are also a possible opponent for the first round tie, which will be held during the week commencing August 7, following the opening league fixtures of the new campaign.

Championship new boys Hull City and Middlesbrough will join the competition in round two, along with all Premier League sides not involved in European competition.

ROUND ONE SEEDINGS

North – Seeds

1. Barnsley

2. Blackburn Rovers

3. Bolton Wanderers

4. Bradford City

5. Burton Albion

6. Derby County

7. Fleetwood Town

8. Leeds United

9. Nottingham Forest

10. Preston North End

11. Rochdale

12. Rotherham United

13. Scunthorpe United

14. Sheffield United

15. Sheffield Wednesday

16. Sunderland

17. Wigan Athletic

North – Non-Seeds

18. Accrington Stanley

19. Blackpool

20. Bury

21. Carlisle United

22. Chesterfield

23. Coventry City

24. Crewe Alexandra

25. Doncaster Rovers

26. Grimsby Town

27. Lincoln City

28. Mansfield Town

29. Morecambe

30. Notts County

31. Oldham Athletic

32. Port Vale

33. Shrewsbury Town

34. Walsall

South – Seeds

1. Aston Villa

2. Birmingham City

3. Brentford

4. Bristol City

5. Bristol Rovers

6. Cardiff City

7. Charlton Athletic

8. Fulham

9. Ipswich Town

10. Millwall

11. Milton Keynes Dons

12. Norwich City

13. Oxford United

14. Peterborough United

15. Queens Park Rangers

16. Reading

17. Southend United

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers

South – Non-Seeds

19. AFC Wimbledon

20. Barnet

21. Cambridge United

22. Cheltenham Town

23. Colchester United

24. Crawley Town

25. Exeter City

26. Forest Green Rovers

27. Gillingham

28. Luton Town

29. Newport County

30. Northampton Town

31. Plymouth Argyle

32. Portsmouth

33. Stevenage

34. Swindon Town

35. Wycombe Wanderers

36. Yeovil Town

The draw will be able to watch live on various channels including EFL’s new live streaming platform, iFollow, on Facebook via the Carabao Cup and Carabao UK pages and SkySports.com.