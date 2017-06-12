Doncaster Rovers will be drawn against big boys in EFL Cup

Doncaster Rovers could be handed in a local derby after being placed in the unseeded pot for the first round of the newly branded Carabao Cup.
Rovers are one of 17 unseeded sides in the northern section of the League Cup, along with League Two sides are those which finished in the lower reaches of League One last season.
Their four South Yorkshire neighbours - Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Barnsley and Rotherham United - have all been seeded, as have local rivals Scunthorpe United.
With Yorkshire sides Leeds United and Bradford City, Rovers have an excellent chance of finding themselves drawn in a derby clash when the draw takes place at 1pm on Friday - a 41 per cent chance to be exact.
Newly relegated Sunderland are also a possible opponent for the first round tie, which will be held during the week commencing August 7, following the opening league fixtures of the new campaign.
Championship new boys Hull City and Middlesbrough will join the competition in round two, along with all Premier League sides not involved in European competition.
ROUND ONE SEEDINGS
North – Seeds
1. Barnsley
2. Blackburn Rovers
3. Bolton Wanderers
4. Bradford City
5. Burton Albion
6. Derby County
7. Fleetwood Town
8. Leeds United
9. Nottingham Forest
10. Preston North End
11. Rochdale
12. Rotherham United
13. Scunthorpe United
14. Sheffield United
15. Sheffield Wednesday
16. Sunderland
17. Wigan Athletic
North – Non-Seeds
18. Accrington Stanley
19. Blackpool
20. Bury
21. Carlisle United
22. Chesterfield
23. Coventry City
24. Crewe Alexandra
25. Doncaster Rovers
26. Grimsby Town
27. Lincoln City
28. Mansfield Town
29. Morecambe
30. Notts County
31. Oldham Athletic
32. Port Vale
33. Shrewsbury Town
34. Walsall
South – Seeds
1. Aston Villa
2. Birmingham City
3. Brentford
4. Bristol City
5. Bristol Rovers
6. Cardiff City
7. Charlton Athletic
8. Fulham
9. Ipswich Town
10. Millwall
11. Milton Keynes Dons
12. Norwich City
13. Oxford United
14. Peterborough United
15. Queens Park Rangers
16. Reading
17. Southend United
18. Wolverhampton Wanderers
South – Non-Seeds
19. AFC Wimbledon
20. Barnet
21. Cambridge United
22. Cheltenham Town
23. Colchester United
24. Crawley Town
25. Exeter City
26. Forest Green Rovers
27. Gillingham
28. Luton Town
29. Newport County
30. Northampton Town
31. Plymouth Argyle
32. Portsmouth
33. Stevenage
34. Swindon Town
35. Wycombe Wanderers
36. Yeovil Town
The draw will be able to watch live on various channels including EFL’s new live streaming platform, iFollow, on Facebook via the Carabao Cup and Carabao UK pages and SkySports.com.