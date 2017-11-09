Doncaster Rovers: What’s the latest on Luke McCullough?

Luke McCullough is making slower than expected progress on his comeback from injury.

The Rovers midfielder suffered a thigh problem last month during his recovery from a knee injury which sidelined him since the summer.

He was expected to step up his training regime this week but has been unable to so far.

“Luke is still doing his rehab,” boss Darren Ferguson told The Star.

“He’s still in the gym. He’s not been out on the grass yet.

“He’s taking a bit longer. I was hoping he’d be out on the grass this week but that’s not the case.”

McCullough was limited to just seven appearances last season after suffering cruciate knee ligament damage in pre-season.

While the 23-year-old remains in the gym, young forward Will Longbottom will return to training next week.

Rovers will welcome back Ben Whiteman and Joe Wright for Saturday’s clash with Rotherham United.

Both men sat out the 6-2 win at Ebbsfleet United due to injury but have trained already this week.

Ferguson said: “Ben trained on Tuesday. He was fine and he’ll be fit for Saturday.

“Joe Wright was always going to be fine. He trained Monday and Tuesday and he’ll be fit for Saturday.

“Those two will be back for us.”

Rodney Kongolo will also be available for the weekend after not receiving an international call up for Holland this weekend. Kongolo had been on the standby list but was not called upon.

“Rodney is still with us and that is a big boost for us,” Ferguson said.

“Him and Jordan Houghton have looked good together in the middle of the park.

“Rodney gives you good energy.

“I’ve got good choices in there. The three young loan lads have done very well. Niall Mason can play in there as well.

“I feel Kongolo and Houghton have done very well.”