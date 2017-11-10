Doncaster Rovers: What did Darren Ferguson say about derby day and the Rotherham rivalry at his pre-match press conference?

Darren Ferguson has encouraged his Doncaster Rovers players to enjoy the derby day experience against Rotherham United.

Winning the game comes first and foremost, Ferguson has emphasized.

But the Scot wants his men to also embrace the occasion - with a crowd of more than 10,000 expected at the Keepmoat Stadium for the first meeting between these sides since January 2007.

“It’s been ten or 11 years since we’ve had it and it’ll be what a derby should be about,” said Ferguson at his pre-match press conference.

“There’ll be a good crowd, a good atmosphere and a lot of passion.

“Within that passion I want my players to have composure and play the way we want to.

“I’m really looking forward to it, and as a player you need to be looking forward to these games.

“We’re hoping there’ll be more than 10,000 at the game. There should be a great atmosphere.

“These are the games when you look at the fixtures and think ‘right, I’m looking forward to that one’.

“It should be everything a derby can bring.

“It’s been said to the players to enjoy these games,” he added.

“Win them, that’s the priority.

“But enjoy them too and make sure we play how we want to play.”

Ferguson said he was well aware that this derby in particular arguably means more to Rovers fans than any other.

“We know what it means, we know the situation,” he said.

“Any derby game is really important for the players to get that result for the fans. This one in particular.

“The players will be ready.”

Meanwhile, youth team defender Danny Amos has signed an 18-month contract.

Ferguson said: “I’ve seen a real improvement in him since he came back from his injury.

“He can play in different positions, he’s shown good maturity and I think he’s been excellent.

“He’s fully deserved it. Now he’s got to kick on.”