Doncaster Rovers: ‘We were totally dominant’ - Ferguson

Doncaster Rovers boss Darren Ferguson said his side were full value for their 2-1 win against Hartlepool United.

Rovers left it late to secure all three points with teenager Liam Mandeville backing up his game-changing exploits at Exeter with a 90th minute winner.

John Marquis’s header - the striker’s tenth goal of the season - had earlier been cancelled out by Padraig Amond’s penalty.

“It would’ve been a travesty had we not won the game,” Ferguson said afterwards.

“For me we totally dominated the game. I thought we were really good.

“We did what we wanted to do really well.

“We got control of the game and I thought we played some really good stuff.

“I said to the players at half time ‘keep believing in what we’re doing’ and we did that.

“We were very dominant and it’s a good goal that’s won us the game.

“I don’t think we had a massive amount of chances in the game - they were very stubborn - but I thought we were totally dominant.

“Even if we had not won the game I would’ve been pleased with the performance. I thought we stuck to what we wanted to do and that’s a real key factor for me.”