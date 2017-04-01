Doncaster Rovers: 'We've done our bit' declares Darren Ferguson after Grimsby Town mauling

Darren Ferguson hailed Doncaster Rovers for 'doing their bit' in the race to the promotion finishing line by thrashing Grimsby Town.

John Marquis scored a hat trick and Andy Williams and Alfie May both also netted as Rovers came from behind in the comprehensive 5-1 triumph in the early kick-off at Blundell Park.

Results elsewhere on Saturday afternoon could have confirmed Rovers' place in League One next season but Ferguson was not overly concerned by what was happening at Stevenage and Luton.

"We've done our bit and you'd have to say we've given ourselves an outstanding chance of getting promoted," Ferguson said.

"I'm not going to be sitting looking at my phone because we've done our bit.

"In many ways, do we want to next week and do it at home to Mansfield?

"We're nearly there now."

Rovers are now one win away from promotion back to League One with six games remaining.

They recovered from a slow start against the Mariners to demolish their hosts, bouncing back from going a goal down to lead within nine minutes before turning the screw after the break.

Ferguson was understandably delighted with the performance.

"It was a fantastic day and performance," he said.

"It's great for the fans. 5-1, you can't ask for more really.

"The start of the game was poor, we didn't do the basics right. They won all the second balls, they won every tackle. We knew they would press us and try to match us up which they did.

"The reaction after that was superb. And in the second half we've gone on to win comfortably. I thought it was an excellent performance.

"Five goals away from home, it was a very good day."

Ferguson confirmed James Coppinger missed the game with an ankle problem while Conor Grant was ruled out with a groin issue.

Niall Mason was withdrawn with an ankle injury of his own.

