Doncaster Rovers: We’re stronger now than 18 months ago - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson says Doncaster Rovers will be in a stronger position in League One next season than when he took over the job 18 months ago.

It is now a case of when and not if Rovers secure an immediate return to the third tier following last year’s relegation.

And ahead of today’s visit of Mansfield Town to the Keepmoat Stadium - in which a Rovers win would seal promotion to League One - Ferguson has been reflecting on his eventful Rovers reign.

“It was a big job needed,” he said.

“Everyone had to buy into the way I wanted to do it. Fortunately, the players have.

“I found out a lot about them last season but, of course, I was here long enough to take responsibility for that.

“But this is my team now and the success we look like we’re going to have is what I wanted from them.

“The way I wanted them to play, certainly on and off the ball, I’ve been absolutely delighted with them.

“We’re nearly there.

“If we get to League One we’ll be in a much stronger position than we were when I arrived.

“We then want to kick on again if we can.”

Following a first home league defeat in just shy of a year against Plymouth Argyle in their last outing at the Keepmoat, Ferguson has set his team a target of now going unbeaten for the rest of the season.

“We don’t want another defeat at home,” he said.

“Although we don’t go through the season unbeaten [at home], to go through the season with just one defeat is pretty impressive. That has been spoken about.

“We want to go the rest of the season unbeaten now, if we can. We want to go on another little run.”