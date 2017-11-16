Doncaster Rovers: ‘We’re coming into a tough run of games’ - Ferguson

Darren Ferguson admits Doncaster Rovers face a tough run of games as they bid to distance themselves from the League One drop zone.

Rovers’ next three away games are all against teams in the top ten: Fleetwood Town, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United.

Sandwiched in between those trips are a home clash with MK Dons and commitments in the FA Cup and Checkatrade Trophy.

Ferguson’s side travel to Fleetwood on Saturday aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of conceding a last gasp equaliser against rivals Rotherham United.

“We’re coming into a run of tough games,” said Ferguson. “We’ve got three away from home against three teams you’d expect to be up there.

“I think these next four games are going to be a right challenge for us.

“But we look confident, our performances have been good and we’ve shown a grit to us, so we’ve just got to focus on what we do.

“We aim to keep on improving - which I think we have done lately - and hope that’s good enough.”

Rovers will host Scunthorpe in the FA Cup on Sunday, December 3 (2pm).

The M180 league derby at Glanford Park, scheduled for FA Cup third round day on January 6, will have to be rescheduled.

Rovers’ Checkatrade Trophy second round tie at Rochdale will be played on Tuesday, November 28 (7.30pm).