Doncaster Rovers: 'We must turn these draws to wins' says Ferguson after Peterborough stalemate

A frustrated Darren Ferguson implored Rovers to begin to turn draws into wins after a third successive stalemate at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Rovers were held to a goalless draw by Ferguson's former club Peterborough United in what was always a tight contest.

While he took plenty of positives from the performance against a side which came into the game having won all four of their league matches so far, Ferguson again felt Rovers had dropped points on home soil.

He said: "I'm always disappointed when we don't win at home and that is the third game now.

"We have to find a way of turning these draws into wins.

"And I certainly don't want a feeling of satisfaction when we draw at home, regardless of who we're playing.

"I'm a little bit disappointed but there were a lot of positives we could take out of the game against a good team that are going well.

"I feel that now we've had three games at home that we've dropped six points."

Ferguson felt to a large extent that his side were in control, starting and finishing the game well against Peterborough.

And he believed his decision to match Posh up in a 3-4-1-2 system paid off.

He said: "We controlled the early part of the game I felt, to a degree.

"The first 20 minutes we were good.

"The big area I felt was important was the middle of the pitch and our two central midfield players dominated that area in the early part of the game.

"We caused them problems. If we made sure we were good in possession it meant our wing backs would get high up on theirs.

"The last 15 minutes they probably got on top and then the first ten minutes of the second I had to make the changes.

"I felt we needed more energy and more of a spark. And we finished the game strongly.

"The three centre halves and the goalkeeper were outstanding."

