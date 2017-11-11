Doncaster Rovers: We did enough to beat Rotherham insists Darren Ferguson

Darren Ferguson felt Doncaster Rovers were worthy of the win until conceding an injury time hammerblow against rivals Rotherham United.

Kieffer Moore slammed home in the sixth minute of injury time to cancel out Richard Wood's own goal in a tight derby at the Keepmoat.

And Ferguson admitted the conclusion felt very much like a defeat for Rovers.

"It feels like a defeat and it's very raw at the moment," Ferguson said.

"It's very difficult for me to say anything to the players to lift them after that.

"In saying that I thought we were excellent. They left everything out there.

"We deserved to win the game.

"It was frantic but any of the football that was played was played by us.

"We did some good stuff at times and I thought we managed the game really well.

"We went 1-0 ahead and I felt we looked the team most threatening to get the next goal.

"We've been done with the last kick off the ball. He's splaffed it in, it's bobbled and unfortunately it does feel like a defeat."

